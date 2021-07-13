Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

GBP/JPY Bulls Likely To Prevail

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British Pound surged by 84 pips or 0.55% against the Japanese Yen on Monday. The currency pair breached the 200– hour simple moving average during Monday’s trading session. As for the near future, buyers are likely to continue to pressure the exchange rate higher. The potential target for bullish...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpy#Gbp#Currency Exchange#Japanese Yen#Currency Pair#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/JPY Potential Target At 153.25

The British Pound edged higher by 57 pips or 0.38% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The currency pair tested the resistance level at 152.20 during Friday’s trading session. The exchange rate could continue to surge during the following trading session. The potential target for the GBP/JPY pair would be...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Chart Art: Back-to-Back Yen Plays With AUD/JPY and GBP/JPY

It may be the last trading day of the week in the forex market but that doesn’t mean you can’t sneak in a couple of pips before you close shop!. Check out AUD/JPY and GBP/JPY’s downtrends on the 4-hour chart. Think you can make pips from these setups?. AUD/JPY: 4-hour.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY retakes 152.00 mark, fresh weekly tops

GBP/JPY continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. Brexit woes, softer UK macro data might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets. The GBP/JPY cross shot to fresh weekly tops during the mid-European session, with bulls now looking...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Two Scenarios Likely

The British Pound edged higher by 84 pips or 0.61% against the US Dollar on Thursday. The surge was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.3761 during yesterday’s trading session. The GBP/USD exchange rate is currently trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern and...
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 150.98; (P) 151.44; (R1) 152.15;. Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains mildly on the upside at this point. Correction from 156.05 might have completed at 148.43, after defending 38.2% retracement of 136.96 to 156.05 at 148.75 Further rise should be seen to 153.46 resistance first. Break will bring retest of 156.05 high. On the downside, below 150.71 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.
MarketsFXStreet.com

CHF/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls eye 120.50 resistance

As seen, the hourly price action is moving in on the 38.2% Fibonacci confluence with the market structure on the daily chart as well as the 21-hour EMA. This area would be expected to hold and result in an upside continuation to the test of the bearish commitments at the channel resistance near 120.50.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The bulls are digging in their heels

EUR/JPY bulls are stepping in and the price could be due for an upside continuation. The US stock market is on firmer ground as investors move in at a discount following Monday's blood bath. EUR/JPY is on the up as traders get back behind the US stock market in a...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bulls Make New Attempts

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. This was to prevent the bears from strengthening the control of the currency pair, as they moved to the 109.06 lowest support level for nearly a month at the beginning of this week's trading. The currency pair is stabilizing around the...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Breakout Could Occur

On Tuesday, the US Dollar surged by 55 pips or 0.50% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the 55– and 100– hour SMAs during Tuesday’s trading session. Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the upper line of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Chart Art: Back-to-Back Yen Trends With USD/JPY and NZD/JPY

I know you like them trend trades so I got you not one, but TWO opportunities to play today. USD/JPY is switching channels! After breaking below an ascending channel support, USD/JPY looks committed to staying inside a descending channel on the 4-hour time frame. If that’s not enough to get...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Likely To Maintain Channel

On Monday, the US Dollar plunged by 86 pips or 0.78% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern at 109.18 during Monday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the USD/JPY exchange rate is likely to continue to trend in the descending channel...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Relief Rally Likely

Buy the GBP/USD and add a take-profit at 1.3750. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. Sell the GBP/USD and add a take-profit at 1.3550. Add a stop-loss at 1.3650. The GBP/USD crashed to the lowest level since April 12 as panicked investors rushed to the safety of the US dollar. The pair dropped to 1.3656, which is about 4% below the highest level since 1.4250.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Decline Likley To Continue

The US Dollar rose by 55 pips or 0.50% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The surge was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average at 110.20 during Friday’s session. Given that the USD/JPY exchange rate failed to surpass the 200– hour SMA, bears are likely to pressure the currency pair lower during the following trading session.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Challenges Key Resistance

The Japanese yen weakened after the BoJ slashed growth forecasts due to pandemic curbs. The greenback has met buying interest at 109.70, a major demand zone on the daily timeframe. A successful rebound would safeguard the rally in the medium term. An oversold RSI has prompted the bulls to stake...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, AUD/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1804; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1840 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1695. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1875. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1965. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 1.1765 – as we can see, after a couple of tests of this area, bears still failed to break it.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Bulls take foot off the gas below 1.3900

GBP/USD slips from the highs as the UK CPI impact tails off a touch into consolidation. Cable traders are weighing both the Fed and the BoE along with the risks of Covid. GBP/USD is trading on the bid by some 0.4% from between a low of 1.3801 and a high of 1.3891 as the greenback slides with markets repricing central banks.
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Analysis: Remains Near 200– Hour SMA

The Australian Dollar grew by 46 pips or 0.61% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The surge was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average at 0.7483 during Wednesday’s trading session. As for the near future, the AUD/USD currency pair could continue to edge higher. Bullish traders might target...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Analysis: Declines Below 110.00

At GMT midnight to Thursday, the USD/JPY ended trading sideways at the 110.00 level and started a decline. During the early European trading hours, the rate had reached below the 109.80 level. Meanwhile, no support was close by as far as the July low level at 109.54. In the case...

Comments / 0

Community Policy