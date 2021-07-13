Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/AUD Seeks Support After Surge

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe risk-sensitive Australian dollar weakens amid a cautious mood. The euro’s rally has gained impetus after it cleared the critical resistance at 1.5940 on the daily timeframe. Sentiment favors the upside and the latest pullback could be a reaction to the RSI’s overbought situation. The single currency is looking for...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aud#Currency#Eur#Australian#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Euro
Related
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/AUD Trades Below A Prior Upside Support Line

EUR/AUD traded higher yesterday, after it hit support at 1.5903 on Wednesday. However, today, it hit resistance at the round figure of 1.6000, near the prior upside support line drawn from the low of July 6, and then, it slid again. As long as the rate remains below that upside line, we see decent chances for the bears to take charge again and push the action lower.
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Trying to Hang On to Minor Support

The Australian dollar initially fell during the trading session on Tuesday, but as you can see, it has bounced enough to show hesitation near the 0.73 level. This is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and the fact that we ended up forming a bit of a hammer suggests that perhaps we could get a bit of a bounce. Nonetheless, I am more than willing to start selling on some type of rally that shows signs of exhaustion, so I will be paying close attention to the Australian dollar as it has been one of my favorite shorts over the last several weeks.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Bounces Off Support

The EUR/USD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern at 1.1765 on Monday. As a result, the common European currency surged by 55 pips or 0.46% against the US Dollar during Monday’s trading session. As for the near future, the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/PLN 4.60 is last intermediate support

The Fed’s dot plot launched US short term yields and propelled the dollar in lockstep. Even though the Fed is not in a hurry, it will still outpace the ECB in terms of policy normalisation. This monetary divergence along with a more general fragile risk climate tilted the EUR/USD balance in favour of the greenback. 1.1704 is the key technical reference to the downside.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trampled all the way to critical monthly support base

The week has started on a sharp risk-off tone as worries about the Delta variant spread. The US dollar smile theory seems to be in play. AUD crosses trampled on fear and dovish RBA prospects, corrections on the cards. AUD/JPY meets projected weekly targets, bears now taking profits. At the...
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pressing Hard on Big Support

The EUR/USD continues to put pressure on the neckline of a large head-and-shoulders pattern. With how the dollar is trading it looks like just a matter of time now before we see support break. It could lead to a sizable move lower in the event it does. Keep an eye...
Marketsactionforex.com

EUR/AUD Rallies To Previous High

The euro rises as the eurozone’s CPI meets the market’s expectation in June. Sentiment remains bullish after the price broke above the major resistance (1.5940) from the daily chart. The latest correction could be mere accumulation to lay the groundwork for the next round of rallies. The pair bounced back...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD closes on strong support at 7420/10

AUDUSD closes on strong support at 7420/10. Longs need stops below 7395. A break lower is a sell signal. NZDUSD held inside Wednesday’s range on Thursday & we held within Thursday’s range on Friday. Therefore same levels apply for today. AUDJPY shorts at first resistance at 8190/8210 worked perfectly on...
Retailcityindex.co.uk

AUD/JPY testing key support ahead of AU data, Tokyo Olympics

Most of Wall Street (and beyond) will be focused on Q2 earnings reports over the next couple of weeks, but traders shouldn’t forget about the key macroeconomic releases on the calendar. On that front, next week brings a highly-anticipated ECB monetary policy meeting (check back on Monday for our full preview) and some key economic data out of Australia, including Tuesday’s RBA meeting minutes and Wednesday’s interim retail sales report.
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Tests Key Support

The Australian dollar softens as the state of Victoria goes into a five-day lockdown. Last week’s bearish breakout below 0.7450 has given the bears the upper hand. The price’s failure to lift offers around 0.7500 further confirms the downward bias. The current consolidation is likely an accumulation phase for the sell-side.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/CHF to find a solid support at the 1.08 level – ING

EUR/CHF dropped very close to the 1.0800 level this week, before bouncing back to the 1.0850 level yesterday. Economists at ING believe the pair has found a floor at the mentioned 1.0800 mark and will trade above it over the coming week. Is 1.08 the bottom of the recent downtrend...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Tumbles Through Supports

The US dollar advanced as the US June CPI data beat expectations. The pair has met stiff selling pressure in the supply zone around 1.1890 once again. Sentiment towards the euro is downbeat as long as it remains under the daily resistance at 1.1970. The bears have seen recent rebounds...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Breaks seven-week-old support on hawkish RBNZ

AUD/NZD marks the heaviest daily loss since late May as RBNZ hints at tapering. Clear U-turn from 200-DMA, bearish MACD and downside break of short-term key support also favor bears. AUD/NZD slumps around 70 pips to recently around 1.0640, down 0.74% intraday, following the RBNZ meeting on early Wednesday. In...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD to recover off from the 1.1777 support line – Commerzbank.

EUR/USD is holding steady very near-term. According to Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, the pair is set to rebound from short-term support line at 1.1777. “EUR/USD last week saw a fairly volatile week in which new lows were not confirmed by the daily RSI. On the daily...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD still ranging after the latest ECB decision

European stocks jumped for the third straight day as fears of the Delta variant eased. In Germany, the DAX index rose by more than 0.8% while the FTSE 100 index rose by more than 0.25% in the UK. The same trend was seen in Asia and the US where the Nikkei 225, Hang Seng, and Dow Jones futures rose. This performance is possible because investors expect that central banks will maintain an easy-money policy for as long as the virus remains a threat. The indices have also been supported by the relatively strong quarterly results from companies like Philip Morris and IBM. Still, some consumer-facing products have been affected by rising costs. Results by Unilever showed that its margins were affected since inflation was bigger than anticipated.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar, yen rise as risk sentiment declines ahead of Fed

* Surge in Delta variant, drop in Chinese stocks sour market mood * Aussie in doldrums as local cases rise despite broad lockdown * Bitcoin eyes $40,000 after report Amazon to accept it as payment By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The safe-harbour yen and dollar started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian dollar on Monday, while the dollar gained 0.2% to $0.7351 per Aussie, approaching an almost eight-month high of $0.72895 reached last week. Against the dollar, the yen added 0.2% to 110.32, helped by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.17795, stabilizing after its drop last week to the lowest since early April at $1.1752. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to start paring asset purchases as early as this year. Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. "We expect the FOMC to drop 'substantial' from 'substantial further progress'," in its guidance on the necessary conditions for the labour market before removing monetary support, CBA strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note. "Removing 'substantial' will signal the FOMC believes it will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases," setting up a possible announcement of a taper in September, he said. The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the economy. "Overall, the Fed is expected to hold a rather neutral stance before the Jackson Hole symposium in late August, while risks are biased to dovish side given the Delta variant spread," Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a report. The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery, but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks to record highs. The risks from the Delta variant continue to rise globally, with top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci saying some Americans may need booster shots amid new mask mandates and a surge in new cases. China reported its highest number of cases since the end of January, while new infections have also spiked in Japan, where Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan sank 2% on Monday, as Chinese blue chips slumped 3.8%. However, cryptocurrencies were buoyed on Monday after London's City A.M. newspaper cited an un-named "insider" on the weekend as saying that Amazon is looking to accept bitcoin payments by year-end. The report followed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's comment on Friday that the digital currency is a "big part" of the social-media firm's future. Bitcoin extended its gains from near $29,000 last week to push back to the cusp of $40,000 on Monday for the first time since mid-June. It last traded about 8.5% higher at $38,455. Smaller rival ether was last up 6.8% at $2,344.08, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0605 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1781 $1.1769 +0.11% -3.57% +1.1785 +1.1764 Dollar/Yen 110.3150 110.5500 -0.25% +6.76% +110.5750 +110.2700 Euro/Yen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy