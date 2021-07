During yesterday’s trading session, the support level at 1.1770 was not breached and the single European currency appreciated against the U.S. dollar, reaching the resistance at 1.1840. If the resistance in question is not breached, the downtrend will most likely continue, leading to a move towards the support at 1.1770 and potentially 1.1700, if the sell-off gains steam. The main economic news during today’s session that can have an impact on the market is the data on the initial jobless claims for the U.S. that will be announced at 12:30 GMT as well as Jerome Powell’s testimony in front of Congress regarding the current monetary policy of the Federal Reserve and the state of the economy (13:30 GMT).