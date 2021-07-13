Cancel
USD/CHF Tests Key Support

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar consolidates as concerns grow about the resurgence of the pandemic. The pair has found support at 0.9125, which lies on the 30-day moving average. The greenback is now at a crossroads after its sell-off in the daily supply area. A successful rebound could resume the reversal in the medium term.

www.actionforex.com

