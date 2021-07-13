USD/CHF Tests Key Support

The greenback and the Japanese yen enjoyed further safe haven inflows yesterday and tended to gain against risker currencies such as the pound and the Australian dollar as worries for Covid’s Delta variant intensified. The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid 19 is now considered to be the dominant strain on a global level and its characteristic how the infections are on the rise in the US but also other parts of the world. The overall situation globally seems to suggest that virus restrictions such as lockdown measures may still be necessary for a longer period of time than expected, thus implying that the economic recovery may be delayed. It should be noted that the US stockmarkets tumbled yesterday as also did their European counterparts with all main US indexes, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreating considerably. On the other hand, gold prices tended to be on the rise despite the strengthening of the USD, as US yields continued to drop. We note today’s US financial releases , which may have a bearing on the greenback’s direction, yet the market sentiment seems to remain risk avert.