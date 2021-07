General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease the rumor mill has been going strong that when Cameron Matheson turns up in a mystery role on General Hospital that he will be someone heavily involved with Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) no matter who he is playing. When it was revealed that Matheson would be joining General Hospital later this summer, he was rumored to either be playing Steven Weber (last played by Scott Reeves), Elizabeth’s older brother or Drew Cain (last played by Billy Miller), who was once romantically involved with Liz.