NASA Selects AURA for Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign for Integrating Air Taxis, Cargo Delivery Aircraft and Other New Air Vehicle Concepts into the National Airspace System

By Press
suasnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has selected AURA. Network Systems as an agency partner for its Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) project’s National Campaign to continue work towards integrating air taxis, cargo delivery aircraft and other new air vehicle concepts into the national airspace system (NAS). NASA made the...

