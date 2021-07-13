NASA Selects AURA for Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign for Integrating Air Taxis, Cargo Delivery Aircraft and Other New Air Vehicle Concepts into the National Airspace System

EL CAJON, Calif. — A rare NASA aircraft made its final flight Tuesday before touching down at its new home with San Diego Air & Space Museum. The S-3B Viking departed NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, where it had been used almost daily as a flight research aircraft for more than 16 years. The aircraft stopped in El Paso, Texas before making its way toward San Diego County. After a scheduled flyover of North Island Naval Air Station, where it was stationed in the late 1970s, the aircraft made its last touchdown at the museum’s Gillespie Field annex in El Cajon.