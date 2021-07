INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The heat is on for the next few days. Look for high heat and lots of sunshine for the first part of the workweek. MONDAY: Some kids are heading back to school today and it’s going to be a hot one! Look for lots of sunshine as high pressure continues to be in control for the next few days. It’s going to be hot with highs in the upper 80s near 90 for the afternoon. It’s going to start out very humid, making it feel uncomfortable. Humidity values do drop a little during the day so it won’t be as oppressive as the weekend.