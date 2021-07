Our jaws literally dropped when we came across this breathtaking Switzerland wedding. The concept originated from wedding planner Nadia Jung of Nadia Jung Weddings & Events who teamed up with elopement photographer Meltem Salb, and event planner Avodah Living to create what they describe as “a detail-orientated masterpiece.” And we definitely agree with them. The awe-inspiring natural scenery of the Swiss Alps added a unique contrast to the chic and contemporary decor and fashion seen throughout this shoot. “[Our] goal was to combine the stunning nature of Switzerland with the elements of modernity, opulence and glamour,” says Nadia. You can see these touches significantly in the sequin-embellished two piece gown and the lush autumn-colored florals.