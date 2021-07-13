International Journal of Green Energy Publishes Peer-Reviewed Paper Describing American Manganese’s Closed Loop Battery Recycling Process

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB: AMYZF)(FSE:2AM), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. American Manganese currently trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "AMYZF."