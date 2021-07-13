Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received irrevocable subscription agreements for gross proceeds of US$2,144,999.92 for an aggregate of 17,874,996 units (a "Unit" or "Units") of the Company at US$0.12 per Unit (the "Equity Offering"). Each Unit shall consist of (i) one (1) common share of the Company, and (ii) one (1) transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at US$0.12 per share, 9,541,663 for twenty-four (24) months from issuance and 8,333,333 for sixty (60) months from issuance. The subscriptions include a US$225,000 subscription from Mr. Alex Blyumkin, an officer and director of Petroteq, for 1,875,000 Units. In connection with the issue and sale of the Units pursuant to the Equity Offering, the Company has agreed to compensate registered dealers (i) cash commissions of an aggregate of US$37,999.99, and (ii) non-transferable compensation options to purchase an aggregate of 577,082 common shares at US$0.12 per share, 316,666 for twenty-four (24) months from issuance and 260,416 for forty-eight (48) months from issuance.www.accesswire.com
