Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received irrevocable subscription agreements for gross proceeds of US$2,144,999.92 for an aggregate of 17,874,996 units (a "Unit" or "Units") of the ‎Company at US$0.12 per Unit (the "Equity Offering"). Each Unit shall consist of (i) one (1) common share of the ‎Company, and (ii) one (1) transferable ‎common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall ‎‎entitle the holder thereof to acquire one ‎additional common share of the Company ‎at US$0.12 ‎per share, 9,541,663 for twenty-four ‎‎(24) months from issuance and 8,333,333 for sixty (60) months from issuance.‎ The subscriptions include a US$225,000 subscription from Mr. Alex Blyumkin, an officer and director of Petroteq, for 1,875,000 Units.‎ In connection with the issue and sale of the Units pursuant to the Equity Offering, the Company has agreed to compensate ‎registered dealers ‎(i) cash commissions of an aggregate of US$37,999.99, and (ii) non-‎transferable compensation options to purchase an aggregate of 577,082 ‎common shares at US$0.12 per share, 316,666 for twenty-four ‎‎(24) months from issuance and 260,416 for forty-eight ‎‎(48) months from issuance.‎