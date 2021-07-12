Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Sweepstakes for Space trip

kfrxfm.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic Launches Sweepstakes For Next Trip To Space Now that Richard Branson has officially flown to space and back, Virgin Galactic is offering the rest of us a chance to visit the stars. Branson’s company has announced sweepstakes giving away two seats aboard one of its first commercial spaceflights. Entry is free, and more entries can be claimed by making a donation to the Space for Humanity charity. You can submit your entry at omaze.com/space. The contest ends on Sept. 1st, with the winner revealed on Sept. 29th. Would you want to travel to space? Will space travel ever be affordable for regular folks?

www.kfrxfm.com

