Black Adam Teaser
Dwayne Johnson is giving fans a glimpse of his Black Adam bodysuit on Instagram. The actor posted a black and white photo showing his back in the suit which is very textured and detailed. Johnson included in the caption, “This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie”. The new DC movie is scheduled for a July 29, 2022 release. Who is your favorite DC character? What is your favorite DC movie?www.kfrxfm.com
Comments / 0