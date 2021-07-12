Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Black Adam Teaser

kfrxfm.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Johnson is giving fans a glimpse of his Black Adam bodysuit on Instagram. The actor posted a black and white photo showing his back in the suit which is very textured and detailed. Johnson included in the caption, “This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie”. The new DC movie is scheduled for a July 29, 2022 release. Who is your favorite DC character? What is your favorite DC movie?

www.kfrxfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Adam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNME

Dwayne Johnson shares new image of Black Adam suit

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has shared a new image of himself in costume as Black Adam – check out his post below. The actor is set to play the DC antihero in the titular Shazam! spinoff film, due to premiere in 2022. Johnson shared a photo of himself from the...
Atlanta, GASuperHeroHype

Dwayne Johnson Shows First Glimpse at Black Adam’s Costume on Set

Dwayne Johnson Shows First Glimpse at Black Adam’s Costume on Set. It appears that nobody is more excited about the upcoming Black Adam movie than Dwayne Johnson himself. Sure, Johnson is portraying the titular antihero in addition to producing the film, but he also turned into an inexhaustible source of news from the set. While the cameras are still rolling in Atlanta, Georgia, Johnson took up to his socials to drop the first look at the costume he is wearing.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Adam Will Reportedly Be Dwayne Johnson Unleashed

When you see Dwayne Johnson’s name attached to a movie, you generally know exactly what you’re going to get. The actor can almost always be found headlining an effects-driven blockbuster with a budget in excess of $100 million, where he plays either an adventurer or a form of government or law enforcement veteran drawn into a scenario that stacks the odds against him, which he manages to overcome with a blend of charm, charisma and physicality.
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Unveils Official Footage from DCEU Flick

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We all know for a fact that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson takes a lot of pride in the films he's done but it's pretty evident that the wrestler-turned-actor considers Black Adam his crowning achievement so far and understandably so. The DC Extended Universe flick has been stuck in developmental hell for a full decade before Johnson, DC, and Warner Bros. could finally get the ball rolling. Now, the highly anticipated project has finally wrapped filming and the waiting game officially kicks off.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Adam Producer Offers Update After Dwayne Johnson Wrapped As The Villain

Once upon a time, years before he joined the Fast & Furious franchise as Luke Hobbs, WWE superstar-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was approached about playing Black Adam in a Shazam movie. By 2014, Johnson was confirmed to be playing the DC Extended Universe incarnation of the character, and seven years later, the Black Adam movie finally began shooting in the spring. Following Johnson finishing his work on Black Adam a few weeks back, producer Dany Garcia has provided an update on how the upcoming DCEU movie is coming along.
Moviessacramentosun.com

Dwayne Johnson announces shoot wrap-up for 'Black Adam'

Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who waited a long time to play 'Black Adam' on-screen, announced on Friday that the shoot for the DC film is finally over. He shared a tweet announcing the news that read, "That a wrap on BLACK ADAM Incredible journey. Hardest...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

According to this, Black Adam could be the most powerful of the DCEU

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is so confident in his character as Black Adam that he believes he will be the most powerful in the DCEU. The artist compared him nothing more and nothing less than Superman. Dwayne Johnson He is, perhaps, one of the happiest actors in the world. Yes,...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

CONFIRMED! Black Adam just finished filming

As usual, Dwayne Johnson announced the closure of Black Adam’s recordings through his Instagram account. After a couple of months, but a very fast process, the film of Black Adam officially finished its recording process. As is customary, the news was confirmed by the protagonist and producer of the same, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The former fighter was always very active on social networks, showing the progress that arose from the production. In the same way, it did not take long to announce the latest to the public.
Moviesmetaflix.com

First Set Photo from ‘Black Adam’ Reveals Impressive Spectacle

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram this week to give fans yet another teaser for DC’s upcoming film, “Black Adam.” This time, fans are getting their first glimpse of the film’s massive set. “Black Adam” has been in the works at Warner Bros. for over five years now. Some...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Dwayne Johnson Celebrates End Of Black Adam Shoot With Cash Giveaway

Having spent fifteen years attached to the title role, you’d have to imagine a weight has been lifted from the mountainous shoulders of Dwayne Johnson now that principal photography has wrapped on Black Adam, the first foray into the superhero genre for the world’s biggest and highest-paid movie star. Johnson’s...
Moviesimdb.com

Dwayne Johnson Says Making ‘Black Adam’ Has Been a ‘True Honor’ as Production Wraps

“Black Adam” has officially wrapped. Dwayne Johnson broke the news on social media about the DC movie, due July 29, 2022. “I knew many years ago, the opportunity for me to make Black Adam would be a Once In A Career Event,” he wrote on Instagram. “It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, Black Adam to life.”
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Black Adam,” “Firestarter” Wrap Filming

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that the DC Comics adaptation “Black Adam” has wrapped filming, the end of the shoot coming a full year ahead of the film’s debut in cinemas on July 29th 2022. In a tweeted video of his speech on the set, Johnson added: “This has been one...
Moviesepicstream.com

Henry Cavill Will Reportedly Make Superman Comeback in Black Adam

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Many DC fans believe that Henry Cavill is the true successor to Christopher Reeves' Superman throne but it's painfully obvious that Warner Bros. doesn't feel the same way about the British actor. I'm saying that, of course, because up until now, we've yet to get ourselves...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Adam Fan Art Sees Dwayne Johnson And Henry Cavill’s Superman Face Off

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, after being in development for years, has finally finished production. Johnson has been promising us that when his anti-hero came on the scene, the balance of power in the DC universe would shift. Certainly in a DC film universe where Superman does not appear to be an active concern, Black Adam may be about to become the most powerful character in what we used to call the DCEU. Of course, what fans really want to see is a big throwdown battle to determine who is truly the most powerful, and some new fan art teases us with exactly that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy