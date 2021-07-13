Cancel
u-blox AG: First Dual-Output Automotive Dead Reckoning Module Qualified for Operation Up To 105 °C

Continuous accurate navigation in all environments with sensor-based spoofing detection. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, is introducing a series of automotive-grade positioning modules that are operational up to 105 C. The NEO-M9L modules and the M9140-KA-DR chip are built on the robust u-blox M9 GNSS platform and use dead reckoning techniques to provide accurate position data when satellite signals are compromised or unavailable.

