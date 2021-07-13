u-blox AG: First Dual-Output Automotive Dead Reckoning Module Qualified for Operation Up To 105 °C

Make your code faster, concise, more readable and more functional with help of Python’s little known operator module. At the first glance Python’s operator module might not seem very interesting. It includes many operator functions for arithmetic and binary operations and a couple of convenience and helper functions. They might not seem so useful, but with help of just a few of these functions you can make your code faster, more concise, more readable and more functional. So, in this article we will explore this great Python module and make the most out of the every function included in it.