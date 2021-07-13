Cancel
Greenbrier County, WV

Federal funds available to close the homework gap

By Tina Alvey The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 13 days ago

The Greenbrier County school system is gearing up to apply for federal funding to help close the homework gap for students and staff who don’t have a good internet connection, who are not in a service area or who struggle to afford internet service.

According to a news release from Greenbrier County Schools (GCS), eligible schools and libraries have until Aug. 13 to submit requests for funding from a $7.17 billion Emergency Connectivity Fund to purchase equipment and services for unmet needs for off-campus use by students, school staff and library patrons during the 2021-22 school year. Eligible equipment and services include laptops and tablets, wifi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections.

“We had students this past year with no service, and that needs to be addressed,” Vicky Cline, GCS’s director of technology, told the Greenbrier Broadband Council in a Zoom meeting last week.

Cline noted that the school system had already surveyed students on a general basis about their broadband connectivity issues, but is now sending “more specific” surveys, tailored to gather data for this new federal funding opportunity.

Because there is no cap on funding for any individual school system, Cline pointed out the funds “will go fast” once applications are processed.

She emphasized the importance of families and school staff filling out the online survey as soon as possible. The survey can be found at www.greenbriercountyschools.org at the top of the page in a green shaded band, or at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FreeInternetEligibility.

Greenbrier County Schools will apply on behalf of families who fill out surveys, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will determine who is eligible and what will be awarded.

Questions about this program may be directed to the GCS Technology Department at 304-647-6484 or the county Board of Education’s main office at 304-647-6470.

— Email: talvey@register-herald.com

