Smart Omega unveils new Mobile Legends roster

Eudora is well known as a master of lightning and one of the mages with the highest Burst Damage in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Her one-shot combo is deadly starting right when she unlocks her Ultimate ability and is gaining a lot of traction right now due to insane damage. Her homing Stun ability with Skill 2 makes her a good all-around character to deal with pesky Assassins and squishy Marksmen. Eudora is by no means a hard hero to learn and master, and this Mobile Legends guide will take a look at the best emblem, spells, and build, as well as tips and tricks to take your Eudora gameplay to the next level.