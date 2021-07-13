Smart Omega unveils new Mobile Legends roster
Smart Omega, the professional esports team backed by Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), recently unveiled its new Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) lineup. In a virtual press conference held Monday night, Smart Omega welcomed former players from Execration, namely Billy Jazha "Z4pnu" Alfonso, Renz Errol "Renzio" Cadua, Kiel Vj "Kielvj" Cruzem, Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas, Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic, and Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog as members of its official roster for MLBB.tv5.espn.com
