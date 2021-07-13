Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Area hunters draw elk permits

Arkansas Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty Arkansans received permits to hunt elk this fall on public land in the Buffalo River region. Names were chosen in June via random, computerized draw. The regular Arkansas public-land elk season will be Oct. 4-8 and Oct. 25-29. Youth hunt dates are Oct. 2-3 and Oct. 23-24. Area hunters...

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Hunting License#Arkansans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Archery
News Break
Pets
Related
Harrison County, OHWTOV 9

Bear sightings in area draw onlookers, concern

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — There was a close call in Harrison County on Tuesday as viewers caught photos of a bear crossing a busy roadway in the middle of the day. Bears have made themselves known in the Ohio Valley throughout the summer months. "This time of year, usually between...
Animalsagfc.com

Leftover WMA Deer Hunt Permits available July 21

LITTLE ROCK – More than 300 leftover WMA deer hunt permits for Arkansas wildlife management areas will be available for purchase beginning 8 a.m., Wednesday, July 21. These permits cover modern gun, muzzleloader and mobility-impaired hunts that weren’t awarded through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s annual WMA deer permit drawing earlier this month.
Animalswitzamfm.com

Tern Bar Slough WDCA Hosts In-Person Deer Hunt Draw

Tern Bar Slough Wildlife Diversity Conservation Area (WDCA) will host an in-person reserved deer hunt draw at Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) on Saturday, July 31. The draw will begin at 11 a.m. ET. Doors will open at 9 a.m. ET to allow participants to purchase licenses prior to draw registration. A valid deer hunting license is required to register. Bonus antlerless permits may be used on the property.
Springdale, ARArkansas Online

Thousands of dead fish found in Springdale creek

SPRINGDALE -- A city employee Wednesday morning found thousands of dead fish, both large and small and noticed a smell of ammonia in Spring Creek, just north of downtown Springdale. Michael Kolke, a trails superintendent for the Parks and Recreation Department, said he reported his find to the Arkansas Division...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Guest opinion: Montana hunters need to push back on elk plan

In Montana private land elk hunting is moving toward 11 weeks for people who can pay thousands of dollars for trophy bulls, while others are left to hunt cows in deep snows and bitter cold when they’re struggling to survive the winter. That’s the proposal of the Gianforte administration, one...
Animalsladailypost.com

NMGF: Apply For Sandhill Crane & Pheasant Draw Permits

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMGF) is now accepting applications for special sandhill crane and pheasant permits. Applications can be made through your online account. The application deadline for special sandhill crane and pheasant permits is 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18. Successful applicants must...
LifestyleSheridan Media

Apply now for access to hunt on Game and Fish hunter management areas

If you’re one of the many hunters forming plans to head to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department Hunter Management Area (HMA) this fall, it’s time to apply for permission slips. The Game and Fish have announced that applications for HMAs are now open. As many hunters know, a successful...
Animalsvtcng.com

Bird hunting

Vermont’s migratory game bird hunting season starts Sept. 1. A statewide Vermont open hunting season for resident Canada geese will occur Sept. 1-25. The daily bag limit is five Canada geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight in the rest of the state during this September season. The purpose of the September season is to help control Vermont’s resident Canada goose population prior to the arrival of Canada geese migrating south from Canada. Vermont’s youth waterfowl hunting weekend will be Sept. 25-26.
AnimalsAndover Townsman

Anticipating a dream elk opportunity

Being from Elk River, West Virginia, I have always felt that elk and I were somehow connected. As strange as that may seem, perhaps growing up on the river and a town named after the animal may have caused my curiosity. I often wondered why so many places in our home state had the word “elk” in their name.
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Non-Resident Hunters: Purchase Illinois Fall Deer And Turkey Permits OTC

SPRINGFIELD – Non-residents planning to hunt this fall during the Illinois Archery Deer and Fall Archery Turkey seasons, along with non-resident youth planning to hunt during the Illinois Youth Firearm Deer Season and Archery Deer Season, will need to purchase those permits over-the-counter (OTC). As part of the transition to a new Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) license and permit system during 2021, online sales of certain non-resident hunting permits are not available Continue Reading
AnimalsPosted by
9&10 News

Hook & Hunting: 2020 DNR Deer Patches Available

The Michigan DNR is finally releasing their 2020 Deer Patches to hunters who harvested a deer last year. Hunters can normally bring in their deer for the DNR to get biological data from it. Getting one of the coveted patches was put on hold last year as the number of...
AnimalsBeacon

Plan ahead with wildlife agency’s help for places to hunt this fall

Many Buckeye state hunters would like the opportunity to hunt white-tailed deer, waterfowl and mourning doves, but other than often-crowded public hunting areas, they believe they don’t have an opportunity to access good hunting areas. There is an answer, though. Hunters are now allowed to apply starting today for special...
Utah StateABC 4

How to get your Utah elk, deer hunt permits

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you want a chance to hunt Utah’s big game, you only have a few chances left to snag one. Earlier this year, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources held a hunt drawing for buck deer and bull elk permits. For those that did not...
AnimalsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Wildlife Officials Hunt for Sicko Who Decapitated and Declawed Yellowstone Grizzly Bear

Federal and state officials are searching for the individual(s) responsible for decapitating and declawing a grizzly bear in Gardiner, Montana, Idaho Statesman reports. It is illegal to possess grizzly bear parts as part of the federal Endangered Species Act. The 25-year old bear, tagged number 394, washed ashore next to a river after possibly drowning and was a resident at Yellowstone National Park. George Bumann, a local sculptor, learned of the dead bear and visited it to take measurements to plan for potential artwork. He posted photos of the bear on his blog on June 11 but made efforts not to disclose its specific location. When wildlife officials visited the bear’s carcass on June 10, it was still intact, but when they returned the next day, it had been decapitated and declawed. Officials at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are actively investigating the incident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy