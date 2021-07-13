NWA fishing report

This week's featured fishing report from northwestfishinreports.com. Back to Martha Lake again in search of the rare Brown Trout and was lucky again. After the recent heat wave I expected the fish to be deeper and was suprized they were still holding in the 12 to 15 range with the surface temp at 78 degrees. Because it was overcast I used 50/50 Gang troll and 50/50 Ford Fender on the other rod with wedding rings and pink corn. Got 1 rod down and was letting line out on the second when the big rainbow hit and the fight was on. The fish stripped out line 7 times and put up a truly great fight before being netted and in the boat.