Report: State's corn, soybean acres rise, but cotton falls

Arkansas Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas growers responded to a global economy beginning to recover from the covid-19 pandemic by shifting acreage, betting big on corn and pulling back from cotton, according to data from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report released June 30. The annual Acreage Report from USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service provides...

www.arkansasonline.com

