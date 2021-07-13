Report: State's corn, soybean acres rise, but cotton falls

The USDA says export sales of corn and soybeans both plunged, while wheat sales rose during the week ending on July 8. Corn sales during the week totaled 138,800 metric tons, a 20 percent drop from the previous week. Still, that’s a 31 percent improvement from the prior four-week average. Japan was the biggest corn buyer at 191,500 metric tons. Sales for the 2021-2022 marketing year that begins on September 1 totaled just over 133,000 metric tons. Exports for the week dropped 18 percent to 1.06 million tons. Soybean sales dropped 66 percent to 21,700 metric tons during the week ending July 8. That’s also down 76 percent from the previous average. Indonesia was the top soybean buyer at 61,500 metric tons. Sales for the next marketing year came in at almost 291,000 metric tons, while exports dropped 11 percent to 197,700 metric tons. Wheat sales were the more positive number, rising 46 percent week-to-week and 44 percent from the five-year average. Unknown countries were the top buyers at 132,700 metric tons of wheat. Exports for the week dropped five percent week-to-week to almost 366,000 metric tons.