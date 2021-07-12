Ask Congress to Pass the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act

We depend on our cell phones to keep us connected to our friends, family, support systems, doctors, schools, and everything else in our increasingly connected world. Many of us first get our phones as part of a family plan, with at least one study putting the percentage of Americans in their 20s and 30s still on their parents’ family plan at more than half. But when you are on a family plan, the person in charge of that plan can access a lot of information about you. If that person is abusive, that information can become dangerous.