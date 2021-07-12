Cancel
Congress & Courts

Ask Congress to Pass the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislation would add an additional $60 billion to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. With the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) announcement that the Restaurant Revitalization Fund is closed, the Brewers Association is renewing our call for Congress to pass the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act, and provide additional funding to the program. Hospitality businesses like breweries were severely impacted by COVID-19 and are still recovering from the pandemic. It is imperative that every brewery and small hospitality business that qualified for funding receives it.

