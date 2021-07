The dog days of summer are upon us, and both anglers and the fish are feeling it. It’s time to change up your tactics if you want to hook into more big bass. Most veteran bass anglers know that big swimbaits, chatterbaits, and spinnerbaits are go-to lures. But the baits that I will focus on have likely been overlooked by most anglers that target trophy fish. And that’s good news for you, because fish haven’t seen much of them yet. Here are the best baits for catching big bass when the heat of summer is on.