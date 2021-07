We love cooking on the grill. Yet, now that we’ve reached summer’s core, some of us are looking for other ways to cook outside, for variety’s sake. Topping a good gas grill or coal barbecue is hard to do. We’re not here to unseat these culinary tools from their respective thrones. Instead, we wish to offer some alternatives that cater especially well to certain dishes or circumstances. Maybe you need something more portable, or something tailor-made for turning out a pizzeria-caliber pie. Perhaps you just want to feel like your ancestors and cook something slow and low underground.