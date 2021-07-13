The 50 Best Summer Vacations in America

There are trips taken between May and September and then there are iconic, star-spangled, spectacular summer va-cays. These are the ones that have been a tried-and-true favorite for generations or just happen to show off something especially unique about summer in America. Think about the first type of trip that would pop into your head if someone from another country asked you "what type of summer vacations do you guys take?" and you've got a good idea about what type of trips we're talking about. Click on the slideshow to begin the summer adventure.