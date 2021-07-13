Eat this: Cypriot potato salad adds Mediterranean sizzle to cookouts
Now that it’s summer, chances are you’ve dusted off the grill for a cookout or two. If you’re looking to spruce up your side dishes with a more global focus, consider Yasmin Khan’s lush new book, “Ripe Figs.” It takes readers on a culinary journey through the Mediterranean, with seasonal vegetable-forward dishes from Turkey, Greece and Cyprus that would add flavor to any cookout, picnic or barbecue.www.heraldnet.com
Comments / 0