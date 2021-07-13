Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Winner Of Grazia’s 2021 First Chapter Competition In Association With The Women’s Prize For Fiction Has Been Announced

By Grazia
Grazia
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a winner! From 600 entries for the 11th Grazia and Women’s Prize for Fiction First Chapter competition, we’re excited to announce that Naomi George, 31, from London, has scooped first place. The competition was judged by Grazia deputy editor Kenya Hunt and assistant editor Emma Rowley, along with...

graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Null#Concussion#Advertising#The Ice Cream Girls#Bw#Afro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United Nations
Related
MusicThe FADER

The 2021 Polaris Music Prize short list has been announced

The Polaris Music Prize, an annual event celebrating the best Canadian music of the year, has revealed the short list selections for its $50,000 top prize. Mustafa made the list with In Smoke Rises (its single "Stay Alive" was one of our 100 favorite songs of 2020) The Weather Station's Ignorance, and Zoon's Bleached Waves (read a short interview with the shoegaze musician here). See the full list of nominees below:
Entertainmenttheviolinchannel.com

London's 2021 Junior Guildhall Lutine Prize Announced

The Guildhall School of Music & Drama announced the winner of its prestigious 2021 Junior Guildhall Lutine Prize. Born in Costa Rica, Barrios Araya made his solo debut with the Costa Rica National Symphony at age 12 and has studied at Junior Guildhall with Ivo Stankov since 2017. As part of the prize, he will receive a cash award and the opportunity to perform a concerto with a Junior Guildhall ensemble.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Pink offers to pay the fine for Norwegian women’s volleyball team

Singer and songwriter Pink has offered to pay off the fine for the Norwegian women’s handball players who refused to wear bikini bottoms for their match against Spain at the European Beach Handball Championships last week.The European Handball Federation (EHF) fined the team $1,765 (£1,283), or about $176 for each player, asserting that the women competed in “improper clothing” when they picked shorts rather than the mandated bikini bottoms.Male players, meanwhile, are permitted to wear shorts no longer than four inches above the knee.The 41-year-old music artist tweeted she was “proud” of the team for “protesting the very sexist rules...
Books & Literaturelareviewofbooks.org

Once Upon a Time: On Margreta de Grazia’s “Four Shakespearean Period Pieces”

THE PUBLISHER TELLS US that Margreta de Grazia’s Four Shakespearean Period Pieces “offer[s] fresh insights on the reading, editing, and staging of the author at the heart of our literary canon.” Emma Smith says that its “critical readings are revelatory, zinging with insight and larger intellectual context, and reverberating with ongoing challenges for humanistic scholarship in our own times.” Stephen Greenblatt says that it is “an exercise of scholarly demolition, at once relentless, resourceful, and cunning,” and that it will “shake the grand house of literary criticism.” I like it, too. It is an unusually intelligent piece of work, tackling a series of difficult questions with elegance and economy. It does not answer all of these questions satisfactorily, but the overall effect is quickening. One takes one’s leave of Four Shakespearean Period Pieces, as I have now done twice, with the feeling of being smarter — more critically sophisticated — than was previously the case.
nybooks.com

The World of Jane Austen: 1,000-Piece Puzzle

A Jigsaw Puzzle with 60 Characters and Great Houses to Find. As you work this 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, you’ll find 60 characters and great houses from the novels of Jane Austen, set against the landscapes in which they feature. Identify the rolling hills of Derbyshire, Hampshire, Lyme Regis, and the golden stone of the Bath skyline. As you immerse yourself in the proposals and balls of nineteenth-century England, take a turn around the garden with Mr. Knightly, surprise Mr. Darcy at Pemberley, or escape to the seaside with Anne Elliot. Austen and her real-life contemporaries can be found amongst unforgettable characters from all six of her novels. From whispered intrigues to harmonious weddings, Janeites will delight in the details as they build this 1000-piece puzzle. Also Included is a fold-out poster of the image on the puzzle, along with a key to people featured on the puzzle. Illustrated by Barry Falls, text by John Mullan.
Entertainmentcompletemusicupdate.com

The Mercury Prize shortlist has only gone and been announced

When I was just a little girl, I asked my mother, who’s up for the Mercury? Will there be metal? Will there be jazz? Here’s what she said to me. Que sera, sera. Whatever will be, will be. The future’s not ours to see. Que sera, sera. What will be, will be.
Books & Literaturezapgossip.com

Harry and Meghan penning book about leadership

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will pen a book about “leadership”. It was recently revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a four book deal with Penguin Random House and it is now believed that as part of the four books – with one being Harry’s own memoir – the couple will release a book about “leadership and philanthropy” together, whilst Meghan is also planning to write a memoir of her own, following in her husband’s footsteps.
Books & Literaturebrooklynrail.org

Kevin Prufer’s The Art of Fiction

Thanks to the collective efforts of social justice activists the world over, it is virtually impossible for any American responsible for cultural production to avoid persistent systemic inequities formerly muted or ignored. In the case of poet Kevin Prufer, whose work has long been informed by a genuine commitment to ethics, The Art of Fiction, his eighth collection of verse, spotlights uncomfortable truths with compassionate force. As the title of the book suggests, Prufer accomplishes this through an inventive, supple storytelling style that binds memories and hypotheticals to various fictional forms. The bulk of the collection is comprised of poems in which multiple narratives initially run parallel, then gradually angle towards one another and ultimately intersect. Through several deft maneuvers, seemingly distinct lines of inquiry merge and blend with unexpected coherence. Thus, Prufer’s craftsmanship tells its own story, an unlikely tale of suspense, whereby various materials are selected and shaped into the ineffable yet palpable structure that produces the poem. If the best storytellers invent realities to establish a kind of veracity that witness and memory alone cannot manage, their very inventions become facts themselves, entities as tangible as orchids, Tupperware, and contaminated water. The best poems in The Art of Fiction are phenomenal in both senses of that word.
Food & Drinksfoodmanufacture.co.uk

Dino Dips bronze prize winner in student innovation competition

Team Dino Dips has been awarded the bronze prize and £500 in the UK leg of the 2021 Ecotrophelia student innovation competition. The student team from the University of Reading – one of two teams of finalists from the University​ ​this year – impressed the judges with its gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan fortified lunchbox snack for young children.
Moviesnerdly.co.uk

Competition: Win Michael Winner’s ‘West 11’ on Blu-ray

STUDIOCANAL have released a brand-new restoration of director Michael Winner’s (Death Wish, Hannibal Brooks) 1963 classic crime drama, West 11. Starring Alfred Lynch (The Hill, The Taming of the Shrew), Kathleen Breck (The Three Musketeers), Eric Portman (The Canterbury Tale, The Whisperers) along with the inimitable Diana Dors (Yield to The Night, The Weak and the Wicked), this sympathetic study of rootless drifters filmed on location in Notting Hill will be available to own on DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital platforms now… and you can win a copy of the film on Blu-ray by answering the question below:
Books & Literaturenybooks.com

Baby Lit Little Poets

These endearing books introduce little ones to the beauty of the words and sound of poetry, and will be appreciated by parents as well as to the children they are reading to. Each book includes two separate stories: the larger text is a simple narrative based on the original poem. On each page, the words of that simple story are paired with a line written by the poet.
RecipesFosters Daily Democrat

From fiction to non-fiction, here's a summer reading list for foodies

What are you reading this summer? I’m up to about three or four books a week at this point. Some are just fluffy page-turners while others give me a deep dive into a topic I want to learn more about. Any book with mentions of food and drink gets my attention. I find it interesting when fiction writers pay a lot of attention to what their characters eat and drink. It brings those characters into sharper focus for me.
TV & VideosGrazia

Faye Winter Should Win A BAFTA For Carrying Love Island

Last night, on Love Island - read that like it was said in narrator Iain Sterling's voice - Brad left the villa, Toby and Chloe had an argument and new bombshell AJ strutted in. For once, after a lacklustre couple of weeks, there was drama. But nobody was creating more...
Beauty & Fashionnybooks.com

Jane Austen Adventures Sterling Silver Cuff

“If adventures will not befall a young lady in her own village, she must seek them abroad.”. A young lady starting college, embarking on a year abroad, moving from town to city, or setting off on any new chapter will identify with Jane Austen’s sentiment from Northanger Abbey. This classic sterling silver cuff is stamped with the quote.
Books & LiteratureColumbian

Prince Harry working on ‘heartfelt’ memoir

NEW YORK — Prince Harry is writing what his publisher is calling an “intimate and heartfelt memoir.”. Random House expects to release the book, currently untitled, late in 2022. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the Duke of Sussex,...
Los Angeles, CALiterary Hub

Octavia Butler’s 1979 bio is an object lesson in writing author bios.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Review of Books published a fairly wild essay by Miguel Esteban who, at the tender age of 14, commissioned a now-famous essay on race in science fiction from Octavia Butler. The whole piece is worth a read (the gall of teenage boys! the grace of Octavia!) but one detail brought me particular delight: Esteban shares the author bio that Butler provided for the 1979 Fantasy Faire convention. Not surprisingly, it is very good:

Comments / 0

Community Policy