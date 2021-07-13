Cancel
Cancer

Hydrogels with biomimetic intelligence

By Lidya Abune
Cover picture for the articleHydrogels are highly absorbent polymer networks that absorb water. As a result, they possess unique mechanical and structural properties, making them suitable for a range of biomedical applications including protein therapy, as wound dressings, and in regenerative medicine. However, their usefulness is limited because they are unable to interact with any biological molecules or targets that they may be carrying. This can be problematic as it can result in reduced ability to release active molecules where or when they are needed.

