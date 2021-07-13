'Stop Asking If I'm Having A Second Baby'

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. So, this is a seemingly small thing and it’s going to make me sound like an absolute jerk, but here we go. We welcomed our first baby during COVID, and our family and friends have been amazing. When they couldn’t be here in person, they showered us with tons and tons of baby gifts. What they couldn’t do in person, they made up 1 million–fold in sending things. We were getting care packages, meals, etc., all the time, an impulse I absolutely understand, and the support was both heartwarming and overwhelming. I had a very difficult pregnancy, a nightmarish breastfeeding experience, and a lot of C-section complications. I had PPD pretty badly for a while and was in a pretty dark place. I wasn’t very public about any of it, but it was an awfully hard time. I had only four weeks of maternity leave, and a baby with colic who literally just started sleeping now. I have been waking up at 4 a.m. just to get a little time to myself to exercise, eat, and shower before the day starts, and then I’m off to the races working, caring, cooking, cleaning, etc. I am on my feet until I close my eyes at night to go to sleep.