Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Suspicious Threat Investigation: Hartsfield Jackson Airport

atlantapd.org
 18 days ago

Preliminary Information: On 7/11/21, around 11:06 pm, officers responded to a report of a threat on an aircraft scheduled to depart to Seattle late Sunday night from Hartsfield-Jackson. Due to the nature of the threat, the passengers deplaned on the airfield. The aircraft was thoroughly swept and cleared by APD’s canine EOD unit and passengers were rebooked for a flight to Seattle this morning. There were no reports of injuries to passengers or employees.

www.atlantapd.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apd#Eod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy