Suspicious Threat Investigation: Hartsfield Jackson Airport

Preliminary Information: On 7/11/21, around 11:06 pm, officers responded to a report of a threat on an aircraft scheduled to depart to Seattle late Sunday night from Hartsfield-Jackson. Due to the nature of the threat, the passengers deplaned on the airfield. The aircraft was thoroughly swept and cleared by APD’s canine EOD unit and passengers were rebooked for a flight to Seattle this morning. There were no reports of injuries to passengers or employees.