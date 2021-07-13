1st Annual Community Canner’s Reunion 2021

Photo courtesy of Michale Letterman-Williams At left, Marcus McFarland, family and consumer sciences agent for the Union County Cooperative Extension, leads a demonstration of canning.

We had a fantastic, learning-filled morning on July 10 as we sat under the tutelage of Marcus McFarland, Family Consumer Service Agent of Union County Cooperative Extension Office, and Roshunda Terry, of Anson County Cooperative Extension office.

Marcus instructed us in basic canning technique, safety protocols, learning and understanding different types of canning and which foods need to be canned which way and why, how our canners work, as well as having very informative handouts from the NCHFP.

Roshunda tested our pressure gauges to be certain that our equipment will be working at optimum levels.

We had a highly informative Q&A where the students discussed tips, tricks, recipes, techniques, and had safety questions for our Master Canner Marcus.

And as we enjoyed some refreshments, we caught up, fellowshipped, made new friends, traded recipes, and supported each other’s canning efforts.

We had community businesses that believed in us as a community and graciously supported us tangibly.

Food Lion of Marshville, NC store Manager Chris provided refreshments for us.

Carolina Hardware of Marshville, NC store manager David provided pickling and salsa mixes gifts for our students to encourage us to try new things, which our students were anxious to do.

Wadesboro, NC IGA store Manager Brian gifted our students SureJell pectin to encourage our students to get busy making jelly… I see making Jelly Christmas gifts in some of our students future.

We so appreciate our sponsors investing in our community service projects, which help us to become more resilient as a community.

Overall, our 1st Annual Canner’s Reunion 2021 as a glorious success, with lots of student engagement, excitement, and curiosity. Suffice it to say, we are all very much looking forward to next year’s bigger, better, more ‘Canning- Fabulous’ 2nd Annual Community Canner’s Reunion 2022.

Contact Michale Letterman-Williams at michalerwilliams@gmail.com for more info on upcoming canning related collaborations.