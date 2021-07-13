Critical vulnerability in Schneider Electric Modicon PLCs can lead to RCE (CVE-2021-22779)
Researchers at Armis discovered an authentication bypass vulnerability (CVE-2021-22779) in Schneider Electric’s Modicon programmable logic controllers (PLCs) that can lead to remote-code-execution (RCE). Modicon M580. The vulnerability, dubbed ModiPwn, allows for a complete takeover of impacted devices by leveraging the UMAS protocol, and impacts Modicon M340, M580 and other models...www.helpnetsecurity.com
Comments / 0