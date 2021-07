This article on black bears actually got its start last March 28. That morning I went out on my porch to fill my two bird feeders. But instead of filling them, I picked up the 12 to 14 pieces of my largest feeder. It had been half full of black oil sunflower seeds and a songbird mix of other seeds. Now it was scrap metal. A bear had done its duty and upheld the reputation of its species. It had done a real number on that feeder.