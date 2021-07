As measured by CPI, consumer price inflation was reported above expectations at a 5.4% year-over-year rate. The June inflation reading is the fastest pace since it reached 5.6% in July 2008. In addition, June retail sales were above estimates and bounced back from the May decline despite the hangover from the March stimulus-induced spending binge. This level of consumer spending supports a second-quarter U.S. GDP growth rate of over 7%. So why did the 10-year Treasury yield close lower for the week at less than 1.3%? This 10-year yield is down from greater than 1.7% in March.