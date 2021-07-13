Cancel
Tegic puts the sexy in Power Banks with a cool window for viewing the circuitry

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Power Banks are pretty much considered a must-have accessory for smartphone users these days thanks to energy eaters like fast refresh rate screens and 5G, they are not typically aesthetically pleasing to look at. Usually made with a metal housing and the necessary ports with Lithium-ion or Lithium Polymer batteries inside. However, a company called Tegic has created some Power Banks that bring sexy to a product that usually has none.

