Tegic puts the sexy in Power Banks with a cool window for viewing the circuitry
While Power Banks are pretty much considered a must-have accessory for smartphone users these days thanks to energy eaters like fast refresh rate screens and 5G, they are not typically aesthetically pleasing to look at. Usually made with a metal housing and the necessary ports with Lithium-ion or Lithium Polymer batteries inside. However, a company called Tegic has created some Power Banks that bring sexy to a product that usually has none.www.phonearena.com
