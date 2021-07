LTC/USD – Daily Chart. It is on the LTC/USD daily trading chart that the operation of the crypto ups in ranges. That happened while Price couldn’t break down the lower range line at $100 during the 20th day’s trading session. The market started experiencing an uprising in the following days until now. The bearish trend-line remains drawn southward across the bigger SMA to touch the smaller SMA on the buy signal side to pinpoint the present area of resistance trading. The 50-day SMA trend-line is above the 14-day SMA trend-line. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the overbought region, with the lines conjoined to point slightly to the northbound. That indicates that the pressure to the upside is ongoing in a very light form.