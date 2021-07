This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. WhatsApp released a statement on its website warning its users that anyone who has certain applications downloaded will have their account suspended. First, the suspension will be temporary, and they will receive a message warning them that they are at risk of losing their account and that they must take the necessary measures not to do so. If you do what is asked in the message, they can continue to use it as normal.