Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Driving a Ferrari Dino restomod... with a V8 engine

topgear.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern ergonomics have a lot to answer for. All that time worrying about having your neck curving in an anatomically correct direction and being the same shape at the end of a journey as when you started. All nonsense, really. My head is canted at a slight angle, my spine...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Cars#V8 Engine#Mod#Nitron#Moto Technique#Lms#Gullwing#Countaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Ferrari
Related
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Mustang GT Looks Completely Stock, Hides Bugatti Veyron Power

Even though Ford is now producing more electric than gasoline Mustang-branded vehicles, the pony car is still the world’s best-selling sports car with a share of about 15.1 percent of the segment. It’s arguably one of the most recognizable models in the entire automotive industry, and with an available 5.0-liter V8 engine in the GT trim, it’s also quite enjoyable to drive even in stock form. But as always, that’s not enough for some enthusiasts.
CarsTop Speed

What If Ford Slapped The Thunderbird Name On A Mid-Engined Competitor to the Chevy C8 Corvette?

Ford might be cooking up a new mid-engined car, and that means the C8 Corvette could be in danger. Ford versus Chevrolet is one of the most epic automotive rivalries we’ve come to witness. You’re probably familiar with the Mustang vs Camaro, or F-Series vs Silverado rivalries, but now an even older Ford vs Chevy rivalry could be resurrected. The mid-engine C8 Corvette is currently GM’s pride and joy and Ford doesn’t have anything to compete against it. At least not at this price range, as the Ford GT is way more expensive and produced in much lower numbers. However, it seems this might change very soon, as the Blue Oval was spotted testing a C8 on their home turf, in Dearborn.
Carsmotor1.com

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser hits the dyno with twin-turbo V6 engine

Toyota finally renewed the Land Cruiser after the LC200 had been on the market for nearly 15 years. With the generation switch, the mighty V8 – in both petrol and diesel flavours – is now gone, replaced by a pair of twin-turbo V6s with greater low-end power and significantly improved efficiency. Aftermarket specialists EKanoo Racing have now conducted one of the first dyno runs with the LC300 to see what has changed under the bonnet.
Carsgmauthority.com

1963 Chevy Corvette Split Window Restomod For Sale: Video

One of the world’s premier Chevy Corvette restomod creators is a gentleman named Jeff Hayes. Mr. Hayes has built several Mid Year (1963 to 1967) Corvettes, all of which have traded hands well into the six-figure range. Our feature car today is one of his exceptional builds. The appeal of...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Ford Mustang Fastback Destined For Restomod Fame

If you know Dennis Collins, he’s one of the more famous barn find hunters out there. The man is always searching for rare vehicles to rescue from literal barns as well as garages, sheds, and even open fields. One of the cars he admits he will always take, no matter the condition, is a 1965 to 1970 Ford Mustang Fastback. Like so many others, the man thinks they are incredibly attractive.
Buying Carstecheblog.com

Rare Look at the Cizeta-Moroder V16T Prototype, a Lamborghini-Based Supercar with a V16 Engine

Are you an avid car collector and want to add one of the rarest vehicles ever to your collection? If so, then look no further than the original Cizeta-Moroder V16T prototype and show car, chassis 001. A total of nine production examples are known to exist, and this one was first shown to the public at an unveiling event held in Los Angeles on December 5, 1988 and later displayed at the 1989 Los Angeles / Geneva Motor Shows. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
Carsgmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro Restomod Packs Custom Details Into Every Inch: Video

With some custom builds, it’s obvious that the amount of work and attention to detail go above and beyond. Such is the case with this 1969 Chevy Camaro, as featured in the following nine-minute video. Coming to us from the AutotopiaLA YouTube channel, the 1969 Chevy Camaro restomod is more...
Carsfordauthority.com

1994 Ford Mustang GT Transformed Into Saleen Clone With Ford Racing Engine

With the exception of special models like the Bullitt, Mach 1, and Cobra, the SN95 generation of the Ford Mustang didn’t offer much in the way of performance, with the GT hovering around the 215-260 horsepower mark. However, as has historically been the case, a number of aftermarket companies were ready and willing to help out in that department, including long-time Mustang builders Saleen. However, this 1994 Ford Mustang GT up for sale at Garage Kept Motors is merely a Saleen clone, albeit a darn good one with a rather interesting powerplant.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

A Ferrari F40 Drifting on Dirt Is a Strong Argument for Driving Priceless Classics

It's not every day you see a Ferrari F40 slide around like a rally car—but it should be. The Ferrari F40 was the flagship car from Maranello back in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Widely regarded as the last car signed off on by Enzo Ferrari himself, it paired brutal turbocharged acceleration with a spartan interior in a vehicle often described as terrifying at the limit. With just over 1,300 produced and prices of remaining examples regularly exceeding seven figures, they're not the type of car you typically see sliding around a dirt road. However, YouTuber TheTFJJ recently did just that.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Hey, The 1980s Called And Its K10 Chevy Truck Is For Sale!

Ah, Jamboree trucks. If you don't know what that it, it's a truck that's completely overbuilt in almost every way except ways that would make it survivable off-road. Or towing. Or as a daily driver. In other words, something that's built more for wow factor than utility. Four Wheeler featured hundreds of them from the late 1970s through mid-1990s. Generally you'd see stuff like chrome axle housings, tilt front ends and hydraulically tilting beds, triple or quad shocks per corner, supercharged big-blocks, and puny little half-ton axles. To a real hardcore off-roader they're the automotive equivalent of a body builder that injects synthol directly into their upper body and leaves their legs pencil thin.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Custom-Built 1964 Ford F-750 Dually Is One Cool Vintage Hauler

Ford began producing medium-duty trucks way back in 1948, slotting in between its light-duty pickups and heavy-duty haulers. Those trucks – the F5 and F6 – were eventually renamed the F-500 and F-600, and in the 1960s, the F-700 and F-750 joined the automaker’s medium-duty lineup. This custom 1964 Ford F-750 up for sale at Racing Junk is a fine example of that breed, but it’s also quite different than anything that rolled off a Blue Oval assembly line.
CarsCarscoops

Wife Quarrels With Husband, Rams BMW Into Ferrari GTC4Lusso, Porsche 918 And Mercedes

A Ferrari GTC4Lusso and a Porsche 918 Spyder have been damaged in China after being hit by a BMW 3-Series in an underground parking lot. Based on local reports and some very dodgy translations, it is understood that the incident happened on July 4 when a wife and a husband got into an argument while driving around in a parking lot. The wife is said to have taken out her anger by ramming into the side of the GTC4lusso, pushing it against a white Porsche 918 Spyder that itself was knocked into a Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 ZR2 Teased As Future Ford F-150 Raptor Rival

Chevrolet relaunched its off-road focused ZR2 trim on the mid-size Colorado pickup back in 2017 but hasn’t bothered to apply it to the full-size Silverado thus far. However, that is apparently changing, as the automaker has teased the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 ZR2 with a short video and a single photo of the truck’s badge. This more rugged version of the Silverado will compete directly with the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram TRX, although with a bit of an asterisk.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 BMW M3 Competition vs. Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Comparison Test: Four-Door Fire

On paper, the attractive Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and the new, funky-looking 2021 BMW M3 Competition are spun from the same bolt of carbon-weave cloth. Both cars are rear-wheel-drive, front-engine members of the compact luxury sedan segment. Each boasts a twin-turbo six-cylinder engine displacing about 3.0 liters. The Alfa and BWM share the same ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission and nearly identical power outputs just a tick beyond the 500-hp mark.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2022 Hyundai Elantra N debuts with 276HP turbocharged engine

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N has officially debuted with oodles of power and subdued styling elements, just what we want from a fast, compact sedan. As expected, the all-new and first-ever Elantra N model is packing quite a punch with its highly-tuned 276-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The new Elantra N’s...
Motorsportstopgear.com

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: 13 memorable moments

Big up the Duke of Richmond for being able to put on his high horsepower garden jamboree, the Festival of Speed. Thanks to the government giving the event the green light as a pilot event, an army of cars could come from all around the world and fire up his driveway for our enjoyment. Now, we’re not sure about you, but a weekend’s worth of properly juicy cars is exactly what we needed to blow away some of the Covid cobwebs. But don’t worry if you couldn’t make it in person, as we’ve rounded up a few notable moments below.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Blown 1955 Chevy Bel Air Restomod Has LS9 Power

As far as classic cars go you’d be hard-pressed to find a vehicle more popular than the 1955-57 Chevy Bel Air. Go to any car show, drag strip, or meet and you'll find yourself endless rows of these fantastic cars. While it is common to see a restoration or even a drag build it is surprisingly rare to see a restomod. This is usually because the collectors want to keep things as factory as possible whilst the speed demons only care about going fast. The idea of ripping apart the interior of a classic Chevy Bel Air and completely redesigning it with modern comforts while also doing the same for the suspension, drivetrain, etc. Can be quite foreign to many of these Bel Air fanatics. This build plunges directly into that fear, starting with what was essentially a pile of scrap metal and turning it into something truly beautiful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy