Black Screen

Earlier today, Google rolled out the third beta of Android 12 to Pixel phones. The latest beta adds new features like scrolling screenshots, smarter autorotation, and a whole lot of other features we’re in the midst of uncovering. Besides new features, there are also updated system apps, most notably a new WallpaperPicker and a new Google Camera app. The latter was updated to version 8.3.252, a notable bump from the previous version of 8.2.400. On the surface, the new Google Camera update seemingly only brings support for Android 12’s dynamic theming system. However, within the APK, we’ve discovered evidence that the Pixel 6 XL (or “Pro”) could have a 5X zoom “ultra tele” camera.
