Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Russian fund: India's top vaccine maker to produce Sputnik V

wcn247.com
 13 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s sovereign fund has announced a deal with a top Indian vaccine manufacturer to produce the Russia-designed Sputnik V vaccine. The Russian Direct Investment Fund said Tuesday its deal with the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, envisages annual production of over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India starting in September. The RDIF that bankrolled Sputnik V and markets it abroad has previously negotiated Sputnik V production deals with manufacturers in several countries, including India, South Korea, Brazil, China, Turkey, as well as Belarus and Kazakhstan.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sputnik#Kazakhstan#Russian#Ap#Indian#Rdif
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Russia
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

‘The Ultra Mega’: Taiwan Invasion Could Defy Comprehension

To have any chance of conquering Taiwan, China might have to mobilize as many as 2 million troops and take up into naval service thousands of ships crewed by hundreds of thousands of mariners. The invasion force could face an entrenched force of half a million Taiwanese soldiers and marines...
Industrygcaptain.com

Russia’s Rosatom and DP World Team Up to Develop Arctic Shipping Route

Russia’s state-run nuclear energy company Rosatom and Dubai-based logistics firm DP World have agreed to establish a joint venture to develop the Northern Sea Route as a viable shipping route between Asia and Europe. The joint venture intends invest in, build and operate transport and logistics capacity, including for containers,...
Pharmaceuticals101 WIXX

Argentina raises heat on Russia over Sputnik V vaccine delays

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina, one of the first countries to widely use Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, has ratcheted up pressure on Moscow over delays in the arrival of second doses that are holding back its COVID-19 inoculation campaign. The South American country’s government sent a letter to Russian state...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Chile approves emergency use of Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s Institute of Public Health approved emergency use of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine against COVID-19, joining the country’s already massive inoculation program, the institute said in a statement. One of the institute’s experts voted against the approval, and two abstained, asking for more information about the efficacy...
PharmaceuticalsMetro International

Peru strikes deal to purchase 20 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru has signed a deal to purchase 20 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, a move to shore up the hard-hit Andean nation’s defenses over fears of a potential third wave of coronavirus. Officials said the agreement, signed with the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Kazakhstan considers producing second Russian vaccine locally

ALMATY, July 19 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his cabinet on Monday to look into the possibility of importing and locally producing the Russian-developed Sputnik Light vaccine, his office said. The Central Asian nation already produces the Sputnik V vaccine, developed earlier, at a local plant in addition...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam seeking 40 million more doses of Sputnik V vaccine

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam will seek to secure 40 million more doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on Monday, citing a government resolution. Vietnamese T&T group will work directly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to finalise the deal, the report added. Vietnam...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Exclusive - Sputnik V second dose shortage to delay India's full rollout - Dr Reddy's

By Krishna N. Das NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's full rollout of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will have to be put on hold until the Russian producer provides equal quantities of its two differing doses, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said on Monday. Dr. Reddy's had received about 3 million first doses by June 1 and about 360,000 doses of the second by early this month, the company and the Indian government have said.
Economytucsonpost.com

China's foreign-currency bank deposits up 129.7 bln USD in H1

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's bank deposits in foreign currencies increased by 129.7 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of this year, a senior official said on Friday. By the end of June, the balance of foreign-currency bank deposits had surpassed 1 trillion U.S. dollars, Wang Chunying, deputy...
Healthprimenewsghana.com

Controversial middleman in Ghana’s Sputnik V vaccine purchase pulls out

A controversial middleman in Ghana’s Sputnik V vaccine purchase, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has pulled out of the contract. This was made known by the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu. The Minister told a bi-partisan parliamentary committee probing the deal that the government has also subsequently cancelled the...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Virus spreads in S. Korean regions with lighter restrictions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported a near-high in coronavirus infections as a weekslong surge extends beyond the capital region and the country’s toughest pandemic restrictions. The surge is worrisome in a country where 70% of the population is waiting for their first vaccine dose. It underscores the challenges policymakers face in balancing measures to control virus outbreaks without further damaging their economy. In the Seoul area, officials have closed nightclubs and churches and restricted social gatherings after 6 p.m. But people outside the greater capital area can meet in larger groups at restaurants, bars and nightclubs until midnight.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuels: Key market indicators for July 26-30

Asian residual fuel market is likely to garner support at prevailing levels in the near term on lower western arbitrage inflows into Singapore, traders said. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Tightening supplies of the upstream Singapore marine fuel 0.5%S cargo coupled with healthy demand for...
Pharmaceuticalsprimenewsghana.com

Sputnik V vaccine committee resumes sitting today

The nine-member parliamentary committee tasked to probe the controversial Sputnik V vaccine procurement deal is expected to resume sitting today, Monday, July 19, 2021. Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, is expected to re-appear before the committee to answer questions on the deal. The committee has been tasked to look into circumstances...

Comments / 0

Community Policy