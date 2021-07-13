Cancel
Coronavirus

Australia vows financial aid as Sydney lockdown continues

By ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 13 days ago

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian government officials have announced added financial support for businesses and households as Sydney appears increasingly likely to enter a fourth week of lockdown due to coronavirus clusters. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she would announce on Wednesday whether Sydney’s population of 5 million would remain locked down beyond the three-week mark on Friday. She had said the 24-hour record of 122 new cases recorded on Sunday made lifting the lockdown on Friday “almost impossible.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the presence in Sydney of the delta variant had escalated the pandemic danger.

WorldInternational Business Times

Sydney Coronavirus Cases Spike As Lockdown Falters

Australia reported another spike in new coronavirus cases Monday, as a lockdown in the country's largest city Sydney failed to halt a rapidly growing cluster of cases. Health authorities reported 112 cases in Sydney in the last 24 hours, a record for this wave of infections, despite a citywide lockdown that is in its third week.
WorldNPR

Thousands Of People Protest Coronavirus Lockdowns In Australia

SYDNEY — Thousands of people took to the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities on Saturday to protest lockdown restrictions amid another surge in cases, and police made several arrests after crowds broke through barriers and threw plastic bottles and plants. The unmasked participants marched from Sydney's Victoria Park...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Sydney's Covid outbreak is declared a 'national emergency' as Australia's largest city sees record cases despite month-long lockdown

Sydney's fast-growing coronavirus outbreak has been declared a 'national emergency,' state leaders said on Friday, as Australia's largest city reported another record number of new infections. Admitting a month-long lockdown had so far failed to stop a Delta-variant outbreak, the state of New South Wales pleaded for Canberra to urgently...
Public Healthamericanpeoplenews.com

Australia Covid live update: Sydney lockdown to be extended, massive testing queues at Fairfield | Australia news

Yeah, and the Israelis weren’t manufacturing the AstraZeneca vaccine in their own backyard as we were through CSL. We took a portfolio approach to acquiring the vaccines and as you know that was both the mRNA vaccines but also in the case of our own domestic sovereign capability. We were seeking to manufacture AstraZeneca here in Australia.
Advocacytheedgemarkets.com

Australians may face longer lockdown after ‘reckless’ mass protests

MELBOURNE (July 25): Australia's New South Wales logged its second-highest daily increase of the year, in locally-acquired Covid-19 cases on Sunday, amid fears of a wave of new infections after thousands of people joined an anti-lockdown protest. "In relation to yesterday's protests, can I say how absolutely disgusted I was....
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Australia Covid: Anti-lockdown protesters ‘should be ashamed of themselves’, premier says

Politicians in Australia have condemned demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions as cases in the country rise.Protestors took to the streets of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane on Saturday, calling for an end to lockdown measures.Thousands took part in Sydney and some 500 people who were involved have been fined, while at least 57 have been charged as detectives comb through social media footage to identify those who broke stay-at-home rules.On Sunday, Gladys Berejiklian, New South Wales (NSW) premier, said that those taking part in the protest “should be ashamed”.“Millions and millions of people across our state are doing the right thing, and...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

New South Wales premier 'disgusted' by lockdown protests

Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales, said she was "disgusted" by the anti-lockdown protests that broke out in Australia last week, Reuters reported on Sunday. Thousands of protesters demonstrated in cities across Australia on Saturday in response to extended lockdown orders brought on by a new surge in cases. Videos of the protests showed demonstrators gathered in large crowds, maskless and getting into violent confrontations with police.
MusicSlipped Disc

Eyewitness: Sydney students are sinking in lockdown

From an essay by Goetz Richter, Associate Professor for violin performance at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music:. … Recent pandemic fears Down Under have seen the imposition of restricted movement and gathering. While the government has not mandated closure of educational institutions and allows people to travel to their work places when work cannot be accomplished at home, the Sydney Conservatorium of Music closed its doors categorically, ostensibly for the safety and protection of “our community”- a suitably vague reason to justify doing nothing for a while.
Sportsthehighlandsun.com

Athletics Australia plays down ‘double standards’ claim as Olympians stay in Sydney during lockdown

Athletics Australia (AA) has played down the suggestion the Queensland government provided NRL players with “preferential treatment” ahead of its Tokyo-bound Olympians. Two-time Olympian Eloise Wellings, writing on Instagram, questioned why eight track and field athletes were stuck in Sydney during the city’s lockdown and unable to join the rest of their teammates at a training camp in Cairns.
Worldvacationstravel.com

Lockdown cocktails are totally a thing in Sydney

Lockdown cocktails are booming. We know. We see you down the beach with your margarita in a can, walking in twos so you can “exercise”. For much of Sydney (and now Melbourne, and SA and Orange and Coffs Harbour) this lockdown COVID situation is getting a little tiresome. But don’t crack. Don’t be tempted to flock to the shops. Do “Click and clack,” as Kerry Chant says.
AdvocacyPosted by
Times Leader

Thousands protest lockdown in Sydney, several arrested

SYDNEY (AP) — Thousands of people took to the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities on Saturday to protest lockdown restrictions amid another surge in cases, and police made several arrests after crowds broke through barriers and threw plastic bottles and plants. The unmasked participants marched from Sydney’s Victoria...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

