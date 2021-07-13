Israel faces calls to let jailed Palestinian attend funeral

BANGKOK (AP) — An American journalist being held in a prison in Myanmar had told his lawyer that he believes he has caught COVID-19, but prison authorities deny he is infected. Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was trying to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an independent online news outlet based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city. Fenster has been charged with incitement for which he could be sentenced to up to three years’ imprisonment. The military-installed government that took power in February has tried to silence independent news media.