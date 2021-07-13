Gymnast Oleg Verniaiev out of Olympics after doping ban

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya has been forced to drop two runners from its Olympic team just over a week before the Tokyo Games open because they haven’t taken the required number of out-of-competition doping tests. That has given 1,500-meter world champion Timothy Cheruiyot a last-minute place on the squad. The 1,500-meter runner Kamar Etiang and 400-meter hurdler Moitalel Mpoke Naadokila were taken off the team because they didn't have three out-of-competition tests within 10 months of the Olympics. That rule is enforced on Kenyan athletes because the country is considered high risk by anti-doping authorities. Etiang's exclusion gives Cheruiyot a place on the team after he finished fourth at the Kenyan trials last month and initially missed out.