Gymnast Oleg Verniaiev out of Olympics after doping ban
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Olympic champion gymnast Oleg Verniaiev says he will miss the Tokyo Games because he has been banned following a failed drug test. The Ukrainian gymnast says in an Instagram post that he tested positive for the banned substance meldonium and was banned after a ruling by the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation. Verniaiev denies wrongdoing and says he will appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Verniaiev won gold on the parallel bars at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 and was the silver medalist in the all-around.www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0