RAPID CITY, S.D. — Post-pandemic, there has been an increase in travel nationwide, and for the Rapid City Regional Airport, that has meant record breaking passenger numbers. With 25 nonstop routes to 24 destinations, there have been an abundance of flights available to travelers. In June, the airport saw a total of 87,249 passengers, in comparison to just over 23,000 last year, and over 80,000 in 2019.