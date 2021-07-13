Clarksville upends Collins-Maxwell in regional finals: Spartans miss state for the first time

The two youngsters in the circle took different paths to dominant pitching performances during Monday night’s Class 2A Regional Final. South Hardin’s Hailey Rosonke did not record a single strikeout, but did force 13 flyouts while yielding just five hits in seven innings of work. Her pitching foe - Central Springs sophomore Cooper Klaahsen - left the Tiger batters befuddled by the spin she put on her ball. Klaahsen struck out 17 and allowed just four base runners in the contest.