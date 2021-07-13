Dunkard Township fire displaces residents

Three Dunkard Township, Greene County, residents were displaced Sunday morning when an upstairs bedroom caught fire at a house in the 300 block of South Moreland Street about 5 a.m. Brian McCorkle, chief of the Bobtown/Dunkard Township Volunteer Fire Company, said the fire may have been electrical. There were two residents sleeping in the bedroom at the time, and they awakened to the smell of smoke. The fire was largely contained to the bedroom, according to McCorkle.