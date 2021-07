In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole. In his third round at the 3M Open, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 16th at 8 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, and Ryan Armour are tied for 4th at 10 under.