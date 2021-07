Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that can cause vision loss and blindness by damaging a nerve in the back of the eye called the optic nerve. It is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide and can be difficult to predict and diagnose. Researchers are looking for new ways to predict glaucoma before onset. A new study by Flinders University, the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, and other collaborators reveals a new genetic test for glaucoma. The researchers say the test has the ability to identify 15 times more people at high risk of glaucoma than an existing genetic test.