NY lawmakers criticize selection of Chick-fil-A for new Thruway dining options

Some New York lawmakers are taking the Thruway Authority to task because of one of the restaurants chosen as part of a makeover of the Thruway service areas. Rochester-area state Assemblyman Harry Bronson and three other legislators are upset with news that Chick-fil-A will be one of the new restaurants that will be part of a massive renovation. Members of the Assembly’s LGBTQ caucus have written to Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll expressing concerns about past support by Chick-fil-A’s charitable foundation for organizations that have been hostile to LGBTQ rights.