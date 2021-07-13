County COVID-19 vaccination rates plateau
RANDOLPH COUNTY — Local vaccination rates appear to be reaching a near standstill, as county residents seem to be reluctant to take the shot. According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Randolph County is recording a less-than-2% increase week to week in the total number of those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. As of July 9, Randolph County Public Health had administered 14,851 first doses.www.hpenews.com
