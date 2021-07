The great Matej Oravec experiment is over before it ever started in Philadelphia. The Union announced Tuesday that the midfielder will be loaned back to his native Slovakia to play for FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova, the club he was with in 2019. The Union signed him in 2020 from Dunajska Streda in the first division only to loan him back a level lower. The loan is for one year, getting the international spot off the Union’s books.