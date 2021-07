Less than two weeks ago, I wrote a piece on Philadelphia Flyers center Nolan Patrick, and his future with the organization. A former Second overall pick of the team in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Nolan Patrick had been ranked as the No. 1 Prospect for much of the lead up during the 2016-17 season. In the end, the New Jersey Devils took surprise center Nico Hischier with the first pick, causing Patrick to fall to the Flyers, with quite the set of expectations placed upon him.