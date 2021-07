Even though the number of new Covid-19 cases added each day in India has declined significantly in recent weeks, an expert is warning that the country’s devastating second wave is not over yet.Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, cautioned that the deadly second wave of Covid-19 that overwhelmed India has still not subsided as 80 districts in the country still have a high positivity rate. India reported 37,566 new infections on Tuesday morning, the first time in 102 days that its daily toll dropped below 40,000. The total caseload now stands at 30.31 million, with...